Reader: I Miss the Old Store, but I'm Delighted Tattered Cover Is Still Here
The decision to close the Tattered Cover store on the 16th Street Mall and move to the still-under-construction McGregor Square was made in 2019, when owners Len Vlahos and Kristen Gilligan, who'd taken over from Joyce Meskis, were grappling with the challenges of keeping a book store viable. Those challenges only got worse during the pandemic, and late last year the local, independent chain changed hands.www.westword.com