After banning vaccine passports, the consequences for Florida citizens and tourists emerge. On June 18th Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines confirmed it will impose fines and restrictions upon adult passengers who board their ships in the state of Florida, who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination and have not had their shots or cannot prove their vaccine status. The move brings into focus the previous decision of Governor Ron DeSantis to ban the use of vaccine passports by businesses in managing the exposure of their customers to those who have not been vaccinated.