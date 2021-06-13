UR: Towards Solving the Puzzle of Stable, Thin Disks at High Luminosities

Nagendra Kumar, Banibrata Mukhopadhyay (Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore 560012, India) Many astrophysical sources, e.g., cataclysmic variables, X-ray binaries, active galactic nuclei, exhibit a wind outflow, when they reveal a multicolor blackbody spectrum, hence harboring a geometrically thin Keplerian accretion disk. Unlike an advective disk, in the thin disk, the physical environment, like, emission line, external heating, is expected to play a key role to drive the wind outflow. We show the wind outflow in a thin disk attributing a disk irradiation effect, probably from the inner to outer disks. We solve the set of steady, axisymmetric disk model equations in cylindrical coordinates along the vertical direction for a given launching radius $(r)$ from the midplane, introducing irradiation as a parameter. We obtain an acceleration solution, for a finite irradiation in the presence of a fixed but tiny initial vertical velocity (hence thin disk properties practically do not alter) at the midplane, upto a maximum height ($z^{max}$). We find that wind outflow mainly occurs from the outer region of the disk and its density decreases with increasing launching radius, and for a given launching radius with increasing ejection height. Wind power decreases with increasing ejection height. For $z^{max} < 2r$, wind outflow is ejected tangentially (or parallel to the disk midplane) in all directions with the fluid speed same as the azimuthal speed. This confirms mainly, for low mass X-ray binaries, (a) wind outflow should be preferentially observed in high-inclination sources, (b) the expectation of red and blue shifted absorption lines.