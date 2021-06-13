Why Warner Bros. almost cancelled Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder had a different encounter planned for Batman in his original Justice League vision but it unfortunately didn’t happen. This stuff never gets old. The further removed we are from the debacle that was Justice League, the more news comes to the surface. Over the past few months, since Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. The Snyder Cut) was released, we got all the tea. Snyder isn’t holding back when it comes to expressing Warner Bros’ unwillingness to budge. We all know the tale of Snyder’s departure and Joss Whedon as the man who completed the theatrical release.