Why Warner Bros. almost cancelled Zack Snyder’s Justice League

By Michael Johnson
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder had a different encounter planned for Batman in his original Justice League vision but it unfortunately didn’t happen. This stuff never gets old. The further removed we are from the debacle that was Justice League, the more news comes to the surface. Over the past few months, since Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. The Snyder Cut) was released, we got all the tea. Snyder isn’t holding back when it comes to expressing Warner Bros’ unwillingness to budge. We all know the tale of Snyder’s departure and Joss Whedon as the man who completed the theatrical release.

Joss Whedon
Zack Snyder
Tyrone Magnus
#The Snyder Cut#Hbo#The Justice League#Green Lantern#Wb#Multiverse#Dceu#Dc Comics
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Despite being released for months, the conversation surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League hasn’t slowed down much. Every frame of the four-hour streaming event has been dissected, and there are many fans hoping to see Snyder’s vision continue with more sequels. Unused concept art has also made its way online, with new images revealing a scarier version of the villainous DeSaad.