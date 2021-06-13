Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

UPDATE 1-IMF will explore options for re-allocating reserves to raise $100 bln for poor countries

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds quotes)

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Sunday welcomed the Group of Seven’s support for expanding the global lender’s emergency reserves by $650 billion and said it would work with members on ways to provide $100 billion to the poorest countries.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, in a statement, said the $650 billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights, the largest ever, would help boost global reserves and allow countries to fund needed fiscal measures to exit the pandemic.

She said she would work with IMF members in the coming months on how they could re-allocate some of their SDRs or use budget loans to reach the global target of raising $100 billion to help the most vulnerable countries deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a consequential summit. The renewed spirit of international cooperation was palpable, with the G7 stepping up its efforts to help the world exit this crisis. I can assure you that the IMF is playing its part,” she said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft)

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#The Group Of Seven#Imf#Special Drawing Rights
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia forex reserves drop to $136.4 bln in May

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $2.4 billion in May to $136.4 billion, central bank data showed on Tuesday, amid capital outflows linked to talks of potential policy tightening in developed economies. April’s $138.8 billion reserve level was Indonesia’s highest on record. The rupiah was...
WorldWSLS

The Latest: IMF chief: 1 billion vaccine doses only a start

FALMOUTH, ENGLAND — The International Monetary Fund managing director says there's a moral imperative for the world’s richest countries to back programs to end the COVID-19 pandemic but the donation of excess vaccines is only the first step. Kristalina Georgieva’s comments in a virtual press conference at the Group of...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Irish 'bad bank' NAMA raises forecast surplus to 4.25 bln euros

DUBLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Ireland’s state-run “bad bank”, the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), on Thursday forecast it would post a lifetime surplus of 4.25 billion euros, up from its previous estimate that it would boost the government’s coffers by 4 billion euros. Seen as a major liability for...
EconomyBirmingham Star

Glencore under pressure from IMF to rework $1 billion loan to Chad

The IMF and World Bank have increased pressure on Glencore and other lenders to renegotiate a $1 billion loan to Chad. This comes after two months of talks, with China, France, India and Saudi Arabia agreeing to restructure credits and back an IMF loan programme to shore up Chad's economy under a G20 debt relief plan.
U.S. Politicstheedgemarkets.com

G7 mulls support for redirecting US$100b in IMF reserves

(June 11): The Group of Seven biggest advanced economies is considering putting its support behind a $100 billion reallocation of potential new International Monetary Fund reserves from richer nations to more vulnerable ones to aid their recovery from the pandemic. The global effort would address health needs including vaccinations as...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-EU Commission approves 30.5 bln euro Greek national recovery plan

(Adds quotes from EU Commission president, detail, background) BRUSSELS/ATHENS, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Thursday Greece’s national plan, worth 30.5 billion euros ($36.5 billion), to recover from the pandemic and make the economy greener and more digitalised. Under the multi-billion euro coronavirus recovery package agreed by...
Worldmacaubusiness.com

World Bank approves 450-mln-USD loan to support Morocco’s social, economic reforms

The World Bank approved a 450-million-U.S.-dollar loan to support Morocco’s reforms for social and economic resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement by the World Bank office in Rabat said Friday. The loan aims to expand the availability of financial services and digital infrastructure for individuals and small and medium-sized...
Middle Eastwibqam.com

EU warns Lebanon’s leaders of sanctions over ‘home-made’ crisis

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The European Union’s foreign policy chief told Lebanon’s leaders on Saturday they were to blame for the country’s political and economic crisis and some could face sanctions if they continue to obstruct steps to form a new government and implement reform. Speaking after what he called a...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Spain gets EU approval for $84 bln COVID recovery plan

MADRID, June 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s plan for recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and transformation into a greener and more digitalised economy got European Commission approval on Wednesday, the second such green light in the 27-nation EU after Portugal. As one of the main beneficiaries of a 750 billion euro...