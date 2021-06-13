CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Police Lobbying for New Laws Allowing Them to Freeze Cryptocurrencies

Cover picture for the articleUK police are lobbying the government to change the laws to allow them to freeze cryptocurrencies. Scotland Yard detectives say currently account-freezing orders do not apply to cryptocurrency wallets, making it difficult for the police to stop criminals from transferring funds. UK Police Want New Laws to Let Them...

