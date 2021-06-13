Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Here are some key takeaways from this year’s legislative session

By Chris Rosato
KSLA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It wasn’t the type of session we’re used to seeing here in Louisiana since typically there’s a lot of debate over money. It was a relatively calm final day at the Capitol after a long 9-week session that spent a large amount of coronavirus recovery money, re-figured the state’s tax structure, and had almost all the debates on financial issues shoved aside as lawmakers found themselves arguing over social issues more than anything else.

