Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Read an Exclusive Excerpt From We Were Never Here, One of Summer's Hottest Thrillers

By Andrea Bartz
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you're planning far-flung summer travels or kicking it closer to home, you're going to need a great beach read — and that's where We Were Never Here comes in. This twisty thriller from the bestselling author of The Lost Night and The Herd follows best friends Emily and Kristen on their annual reunion trip.

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrillers#Never Here#Depression#Long Drive#Pisco#Crossfit#Australian#Northwestern#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
Vietnam
Place
Sydney
Related
Reading, MABC Heights

Summer Reading Guide: From Mysteries to Beach Reads

Whether looking for a novel to flip through on the beach or seeking that next mystery thriller fix, this is a comprehensive book guide for the upcoming summer months. After students finished cramming for their last final and packed that last box, they were granted one new freedom: an abundance of time. Though many students will work summer jobs or internships, there is still an undeniable addition of down time.
Books & Literaturet2conline.com

This Summer’s Hottest Fiction Books

For many people, summer means one thing: getting outdoors, sporting a tan and spending time on the water. It’s the season of more free schedules, time away with family and finding ways to stay cool, all while making memories. The warmer weather is also an opportunity to catch up on...
Moviesculturedvultures.com

We Were Never Here: Summer Sisters Meets Single White Female

I think we all know that travel can be stressful, but in Andrea Bartz’ We Were Never Here, a girls trip to Chile takes a nightmarish turn when two best friends find themselves trekking to the middle of nowhere to bury a body. Emily, who is the protagonist of this story, finds her best friend drenched in the blood of a man she murdered in self-defense. Or so she says. Kristen doesn’t seem to have any defensive marks, and at times is remarkably calm for someone responsible for a man’s death.
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Read an exclusive extract from C. J. Carey's new novel Widowland

Read chapter one of C. J. Carey's new book Widowland. Monday, 12th April 1953 A biting east wind lifted the flags on the Government buildings in a listless parody of celebration. All the way from Trafalgar Square and down Whitehall they rippled and stirred, turning the dingy ministerial blocks into a river of arterial red. The splash of scarlet sat savagely on London’s watercolour cityscape: on the dirt-darkened Victorian facades and dappled stone of Horse Guards, the russet Tudor buildings and ruddy-bricked reaches of Holborn, and around the Temple’s closeted, mediaeval squares. It was a sharp, commanding shout of colour that smothered the city’s ancient greys and browns and obliterated its subtleties of ochre and rose.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
thedrive

A Bar Room Book Excerpt From The Stainless Steel Carrot, One of Racing’s Greatest Stories

BRE Datsun's shaggy-haired driver John Morton has a sit-down with rival Horst Kwech ahead of the '72 Trans Am season. If you’ve ever attended a race like the Indianapolis 500, you know just how colorful the trackside memorabilia stands are. They dot dedicated sections of the infield, luring you in with vintage flags, enamel pins, and books, along with a shouting vendor or two. Or 10. Regardless, that’s where you find the treasures. The Stainless Steel Carrot is one such classic book you’d be lucky to score, with its re-telling of the BRE Datsun team’s Trans Am racing triumph from the early ’70s.
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Read An Exclusive Excerpt From ‘No More Words’ by Kerry Lonsdale

Kerry Lonsdale, the Wall Street Journal bestselling, riveting voice behind Side Trip, is back with a mesmerizing first installment in her newest No More series. No More Words (Lake Union Publishing; on-sale July 6, 2021; available in trade paperback original and Kindle book) simmers with drama and secrets, sure to dazzle readers as an unmissable summer read. Intrigued? Read on to discover the synopsis and an excerpt from No More Words before it releases on July 6th!
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

Calling All Bookworms: Here’s the 2021 Disney Summer Reading List!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. For some of us, watching Disney movies and shows isn’t enough, and we need to read as many Disney books as possible. Disney just announced their 2021 Summer Reading...
Books & Literaturetadl.org

It’s Summer Reading Club time!

It’s time to shake a tailfeather and register for summer reading club! This year we’re celebrating tales of all stripes – we’re inviting readers of all ages to sign up and take advantage of all the summer TADL festivities. Everyone is encouraged to read at least 15 minutes a day – read to a friend or a pet, listen to an audiobook, enjoy a comic, make it fun!
Books & Literaturewomens-journal.com

Summer Reading from MCDL

Check out these suggested summer reading choices from The Medina County Public Library. by Andy Weir. The author of The Martian returns with another fast-paced mystery/adventure set in space. Ryland Grace awakens to find himself alone, millions of miles from Earth, with dead crewmates. As his memory returns, his mission becomes clear: somehow, he must save humanity.
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Read An Excerpt From ‘The Islanders’ by Mary Alice Monroe

Mary Alice’s debut middle grade novel The Islanders tells the beautiful story of friendship, loss, and the healing power of nature. This is the first book in the coastal adventure series that introduces young readers to environmentalism and conservation. Intrigued? Read on to discover the synopsis and an excerpt! The Islanders releases on June 15th 2021.
Books & Literatureinsidewarren.com

Summer Reading? Here Are Some Suggestions

Summer’s almost here! After the year we’ve had, I know everyone is eagerly anticipating a summer of fun and sun. Whether you’re relaxing on the beach, near the pool, under a tree, or at an AirBnB, you’ll want to have a great book (or two) with you. Here are some great summer reads that will keep you entertained without being too heavy or making you think too hard.
Books & Literatureplumvillage.org

Book Excerpts/ Thanh Thuy’s Apple Juice from The Sun My Heart

Thanh Thuy’s apple juice. Today three children, two girls and a little boy, came from the village to play with Thanh Thuy. The four of them ran off to play on the hillside behind our house and were gone for about an hour when they returned to ask for something to drink. I took the last bottle of homemade apple juice and gave them each a full glass, serving Thuy last. Since her juice was from the bottom of the bottle, it had some pulp in it. When she noticed the particles, she pouted and refused to drink it. So the four children went back to their games on the hillside and Thuy had not drunk anything.
TV Seriesthenerddaily.com

Read An Excerpt From ‘The House Guests’ by Emilie Richards

Two women. Two families. Two lifetimes’ worth of secrets. Read on to discover the synopsis and an excerpt from The House Guests by Emilie Richards, which releases on June 29th from Mira Books. In the wake of her husband’s sudden death, Cassie Costas finds her relationship with her teenage stepdaughter...
ShoppingPosted by
POPSUGAR

21 Stylish Gifts For the Bride Who Can Never Get Enough Disney Inspiration

Invited to a wedding where the bride (or couple) loves Disney? Whether you need to grab a gift for a shower, an engagement party, or the momentous big day, the fashion gifts ahead will likely spark some inspiration. If you're shopping for a bride who prefers to show her Disney love in subtle ways — in other words, maybe she's not wearing a big yellow ballgown reminiscent of Princess Belle's — this guide is for you. Including items from the Disney Princess x POPSUGAR Happily Ever Home Collection at Target, jewelry and accessories that are bursting with color, and shoes even Cinderella would be jealous of, this list ranges in price point and style. (Just because there are many brides who love Disney doesn't mean they're all a fan of the same character, movie, and storyline.) Ahead, scroll through some key items that won't lead you astray and will feel meaningful (and useful!) for a milestone like a wedding day.