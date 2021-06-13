Read an Exclusive Excerpt From We Were Never Here, One of Summer's Hottest Thrillers

Thanh Thuy’s apple juice. Today three children, two girls and a little boy, came from the village to play with Thanh Thuy. The four of them ran off to play on the hillside behind our house and were gone for about an hour when they returned to ask for something to drink. I took the last bottle of homemade apple juice and gave them each a full glass, serving Thuy last. Since her juice was from the bottom of the bottle, it had some pulp in it. When she noticed the particles, she pouted and refused to drink it. So the four children went back to their games on the hillside and Thuy had not drunk anything.