Read an Exclusive Excerpt From We Were Never Here, One of Summer's Hottest Thrillers

Invited to a wedding where the bride (or couple) loves Disney? Whether you need to grab a gift for a shower, an engagement party, or the momentous big day, the fashion gifts ahead will likely spark some inspiration. If you're shopping for a bride who prefers to show her Disney love in subtle ways — in other words, maybe she's not wearing a big yellow ballgown reminiscent of Princess Belle's — this guide is for you. Including items from the Disney Princess x POPSUGAR Happily Ever Home Collection at Target, jewelry and accessories that are bursting with color, and shoes even Cinderella would be jealous of, this list ranges in price point and style. (Just because there are many brides who love Disney doesn't mean they're all a fan of the same character, movie, and storyline.) Ahead, scroll through some key items that won't lead you astray and will feel meaningful (and useful!) for a milestone like a wedding day.