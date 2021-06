There has been quite a bit of talk about Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster this past week following him stating that he would like to be used and targeted more on the outside in 2021 after primarily being used in the slot in 2020. On the heels of Smith-Schuster saying what he said last week, it’s a perfect time to look at his 2020 target and reception stats broken down by alignment and route type. This data below comes courtesy of Sports Info Solutions and does not include the Steelers lone playoff game.