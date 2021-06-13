Hoisington receives $568K to improve 2nd Street

Great Bend officials are looking to glean as much advice and strategies as possible when it comes to figuring out ways to improve and add housing. In February, the Great Bend City Council approved a housing study to be conducted to evaluate existing housing stock. In April, the Great Bend Economic Development department encouraged an incentive program for downtown businesses to renovate their upper floors into lofts. Most recently, a housing task force met with Mollea Wainscott from the Dodge City Development Corporation. Wainscott serves as the Assistant Director of Economic Development and oversees projects for housing development.