Hoisington receives $568K to improve 2nd Street
Governor Laura Kelly congratulated the City of Hoisington for receiving $568,571 in Cost Share funds. This project will improve 2nd Street by replacing the existing pavement with six inches of concrete over a six-inch aggregate base. Most of the existing curb and gutter will be replaced. Broken sections of the existing sidewalk will be replaced, and ADA ramps will be installed. The project ties into a previous improvement project on Main Street (U.S. 281).greatbendpost.com