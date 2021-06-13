How Guardian-reading over-70s are staying active

Re Christian Wolmar’s letter (8 June), at 84 my daily activity both during and after lockdown has been an hour’s walk with my dog. I am able to enjoy this partly because of knee replacements 15 years ago and partly because of a walk around where I live that is accessible to wheelchairs and anyone who has walking difficulties. It includes some lovely views and is partly along the banks of the Wear. I was part of a group that set this up years ago when, for me, a 10-mile walk was an every-weekend activity. Keeping active requires more that just wanting to.