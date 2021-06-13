[IC] Retro-Computing Deskmats: PDP-1

We all think about big SUVs when it comes about Declasse, and the Granger 3500LX is no exception. So the various Los Santos County departments contacted Declasse and got hold of the Granger for a series of roles, but where it stood out the most was on Search and Rescue operations due to it's all terrain capabilities and it's big trunk space to hold almost anything a deputy might need to get your ass out of that gap you fell into while driving carelessly around Paleto forest thinking it was a rallye course. Nowadays they are still in service, 20 years later, the LSSD got hold of the County Police ones after they ate the department and renewed it with modernized lightbar, but if you're patient enough you might see one of those old rotator lightbar ones out there.