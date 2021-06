Are you searching for jobs and salaries in Montenegro? You’re on the right page! Take a look at our list below to learn more about this topic!. The same with other countries anywhere in the world, the jobs and salaries in Montenegro vary from place, company, and job position. This isn’t something new. So if you’re thinking of immigrating to this country, then you might also consider the jobs available for you and the salary that you can receive. Although the average salary in the country is around 520.00 EUR, taxes and contributions are deducted already from this salary. With the taxes and contributions included, the gross salary is around 780.00 EUR. However, as mentioned, it can vary from different job categories. See below to get more information.