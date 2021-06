May 25, 1:07 p.m. — Theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle reported at 6000 Mahoning Ave. 11:54 a.m. — Theft of medication reported at 850 N. Meridian Road. 11:31 a.m. — Theft of three catalytic converters from vehicles reported at 1108 S. Meridian Road. 10:17 a.m. — Man...