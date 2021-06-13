Cancel
Ty Madden leaves lasting impression in likely final home start as a Longhorn

By Jeff Howe
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — The only thing that didn’t go Ty Madden’s way on Saturday was the victory for Saturday’s 4-3 win over South Florida in the opening game of the Austin Super Regional getting put on someone else's ledger. Eric Kennedy’s walk-off, two-out RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed Texas to rally after Drew Brutcher’s game-tying, two-run home run off of Tanner Witt in the top of the frame, giving the freshman fireballer the win (after blowing a save opportunity) and putting the Longhorns one win away from advancing to the College World Series.

