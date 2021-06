It’s a six-game slate on DraftKings tonight, beginning at 7:05 PM ET. It looks like some there could be some weather impact in the SFG/WAS game, so be sure to check on that before lock with whoever your favorite weatherperson happens to be (it ain’t me, babe). Honestly, I can’t check Twitter behind the ole firewall, so I can’t tell you exactly what my favorite weatehrperson is saying. So...check yours! And hopefully all the pieces mentioned below are still actionable by the time tonight locks.