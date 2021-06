The Boston Red Sox played their rivals, the New York Yankees, at Yankee Stadium this past weekend for the first time in the 2021 baseball season. Leading up to this series, Boston had lost their last 11 games in Yankee Stadium. In last year’s shortened season, the two teams only played each other ten times, with the Yankees winning nine of those games. This season, they will play each other 19 times. Their next series is from June 25th to June 27th at Fenway Park. Their three wins this week mark the team’s first sweep in Yankee Stadium since June of 2011.