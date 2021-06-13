Cancel
Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Had The Best Response To A Dad Pretending To Use The Force On His Kid

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you’re a Star Wars fan who’s active on Twitter or just a general user in need of some positive content, might I recommend following Mark Hamill? The legendary actor is a pure delight and always manages to provide fans with a good joke or sweet tidbit about his time making George Lucas’ fan-favorite franchise. Another cool aspect of his social media presence is that he enjoys interacting with the fans and dishing out a perfect response if one does something funny. Well, this was the case once again when he spotted a video of a dad pretending to use the Force on his baby.

