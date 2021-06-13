Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden stresses at G7 that economic recovery can’t happen until Covid pandemic ends

By John Bowden
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWzmX_0aT33Yd400

President Joe Biden stressed to journalists at the G7 on Sunday that the global economic recovery cannot occur until the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control.

At a news conference on Sunday, the US president touted the G7’s commitment to donate nearly 1bn vaccines to lower-income countries around the world, including 500 million donated by his administration.

His comments came at the end of the multi-day summit featuring Mr Biden and a handful of other leaders, where the president stressed that ending the Covid-19 pandemic around the world and jump-starting an equitable and climate-focused recovery were top priorities.

The president also used his first foreign trip in office to emphasize the US’ recommitment to world affairs, which he contrasted with the stepping-back approach of the Trump administration.

“We know that we cannot achieve one without the other, that is, we know that we have to deal with the pandemic in order to be able to deal with economic recovery,” Mr Biden said on Sunday.

“America is back at the table, and fully, fully engaged,” the president continued.

The president also touted the G7’s agreement on a global minimum tax for corporations, which he said would end the “race to the bottom” of countries seeking to attract businesses with low tax rates, and pledged that the allies would put forth an equitable and “climate-friendly” alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative of global development in lower-income nations.

“I know that sounds silly, but we had a president...who basically said it’s not a problem, global warming,” Mr Biden said after one of his remarks on addressing climate change during the address.

His comments on Sunday also previewed some efforts his administration could take at home over the next several years. In one instance, addressing the global minimum tax, Mr Biden remarked that he would “move on this at home as well”, and during a Q&A session with reporters the president also indicated that his administration could move to make further donations of Covid-19 vaccines to further aid poorer countries.

The president will head to Brussels in the days to come, where he will meet with NATO leaders including several of the same leaders who were president for this weekend’s multi-day summit.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

154K+
Followers
83K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Covid#Q A#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Iran’s Incoming Leader Pledges Not to Negotiate With Biden, U.S.

Iran's newly elected hard-line leader on Monday appeared to crush hopes for new forms of engagement with the West – a troubling sign for the contentious regional power despite what U.S. officials and analysts see as some new sources of optimism for rapprochement. Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, who won last...
Presidential ElectionCNN

The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy

(CNN) — The coming days will go a long way to deciding if Joe Biden's presidency is one for the history books, or whether it will founder on deep US divides. The first six months of any administration before lawmakers go home for the summer are crucial to enacting an agenda. So it's crunch time for Biden's effort to conclude a deal on infrastructure reform while also honoring his promise to voters to cooperate with Republicans -- though they make no secret of the party's desire to destroy his presidency.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden eager to continue infrastructure talks with lawmakers -Psaki

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to continue discussions on major infrastructure legislation this week and wants to get more details on the latest bipartisan proposal, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. A bipartisan infrastructure plan costing a little over $1 trillion,...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Why Joe Biden's Vaccine Target Failure Is Not a Disaster

President Joe Biden's administration is unlikely to meet its target of having 70 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4, but experts are not alarmed by the White House's elusive goal. Biden announced the plan in a May 4 public address, at a time when...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump World's latest crazy idea could be good for Democrats

(CNN) — Close your eyes and picture this come January 2023. "Speaker of the House: Donald J. Trump." If you are like most Americans, the thought of Trump -- the man who incited an act of "domestic terrorism," as FBI Director Christopher Wray has defined the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol -- as speaker is both appalling and alarming.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CNN asked Iran's President-Elect about nuclear deal. Hear his reply

Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said in his first news conference that the United States violated the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the JCPOA, and called on President Joe Biden to return to the agreement. Answering a question by CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen in Tehran, Raisi called on Biden to lift all sanctions before adding that Iran’s ballistic missile program “is not up for negotiation.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Maria Bartiromo defends reporting: 'Keep trashing me, I'll keep telling the truth'

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday defended her reporting on a number of topics, telling critics, “Keep trashing me, I’ll keep telling the truth.”. Bartiromo, during an interview with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on “Sunday Morning Futures,” presented a list of what she called “the biggest lies of all,” which she said included the “Russia hoax based on a made-up dossier to try to take down Trump” and the impeachment of former President Trump “with absolutely no crimes attached to it."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Ron Johnson learned the hard way this weekend that actions have consequences

(CNN) — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has been an outlier in his swing state for much of the last several years. While the state has been closely contested -- Joe Biden narrowly beat Donald Trump in the Badger State in 2020 -- Johnson has carved out space as one of Trump's most ardent backers and one of the Republicans most willing to embrace wild conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the January 6 riot that followed.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democratic infighting could doom Biden's infrastructure agenda

Liberal members of President Joe Biden's own party could tank a bipartisan infrastructure package under negotiation by centrist lawmakers, which would deliver a blow to his agenda and vision of a post-partisan Washington. As more Republicans publicly endorse the infrastructure agreement in principle, far-left Democrats in both chambers have become...