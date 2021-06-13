A jury selected semi-virtually convicted a man of attempted arson. Was it constitutional?

An illegal haul of marijuana worth hundreds of thousands of dollars was allegedly uncovered during an inspection at an I-78 weigh station in Warren County. The latest large-scale bust by the inspection station in Greenwich Township, about 7 miles from the Pennsylvania border, happened June 14. A New Jersey state trooper inspecting a tractor-trailer found boxes containing 121 pounds of marijuana and THC products worth at least $850,000, according to a joint statement by state police and the county prosecutor’s office.