Jersey City, NJ

A jury selected semi-virtually convicted a man of attempted arson. Was it constitutional?

By Peter D’Auria
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Last October, Wildemar Dangcil was convicted of threatening to burn down his ex-wife’s home. In a 2019 incident, Dangcil poured gasoline around his ex-wife’s Hackensack house and car, but he fled without setting it on fire. In North Jersey’s first socially distant jury trial during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was convicted by a Bergen County jury of attempted arson, fleeing police, and making terroristic threats.

