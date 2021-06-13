Up For Debate - If you could play any game for the first time again, which one would it be?

We don’t know what happened. Our calculations could not fail. The events that we fixed in the past must have had an effect on the future. When we traveled back to 1976 to fix those battles back of the Midway, I am not sure if the test subject blew up something that was not supposed to be or if one of the new interns spilled coffee and smeared the numbers. Either way, we are now in 2021, and our team along with Dr. Ivanovich have ended up in the Quantum Simulator. But when we went through time, Dr. Novichiva…I mean Dr. Ivanovich or whoever ego they want to be is holding us as the responsible party. We must fix this time battle of sorts to fix the entire multiverse or who knows when we may end up next.