Edward Pulda, Jr.

Edward G. “Ed” Pulda, Jr., 76, of Troy, Missouri, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Friday June 4, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday June 18, 2021, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 520 Wilson Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 52404. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the funeral home. A livestream of the Celebration of Life may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Ed, under “photos and videos or media,” starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021.