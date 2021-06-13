Cancel
Decatur, GA

Several shootings leave 2 men dead in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32l7n5_0aT32yQ300

DECATUR, Ga. — At least eight people were shot this weekend in metro Atlanta, leaving two men dead in separate incidents.

The spate of shootings cap off a violent weekend in Georgia that also saw a mass shooting in Savannah. One man was killed in that incident and eight other people, including a toddler, were injured.

Police say a man was found shot and killed in front of a shopping center in DeKalb County early Sunday morning. DeKalb County officers responded to reports of a person shot at the Fox Trot shopping center on North Decatur Road early Sunday morning.

Police said the man was in his early 40s but did not identify him. It’s unclear if police have identified any suspects.

Another man was found shot to death on Eastland Road in Atlanta.

Around midnight, Atlanta Police responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound a the intersection of Bouldercrest and Eastland roads. He has not been identified. Homicide detectives are investigating that shooting.

Three men were shot early Sunday morning on William H. Borders Drive, leaving one man in serious condition.

On Saturday, a man was shot at a home on Morningside Drive, leaving him in critical condition. Another man was shot on University Ave. when a fight broke out after an accident. That man was taken to the hospital and stable.

Early Saturday morning, a man was shot outside a club on Bennett Street after he and a friend were confronted by a group of men with guns. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

On Friday night, a man was shot outside a Pizza Hut on Metropolitan Parkway. His injuries were not life-threatening.

©2021 Cox Media Group

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
