Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Rainbow appears over Pulse memorial 5-year anniversary ceremony

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPNVw_0aT32m4Z00

ORLANDO, Fla. — A rainbow, usually a product of central Florida summer rainshowers, has appeared each year over the Pulse memorial during a remembrance ceremony honoring the 49 victims of the 2016 mass shooting.

Saturday was no exception.

Moments after a speaker encouraged the audience to point out a rainbow, one became visible, WFTV reported.

“Minutes after Nancy Alvarez said a rainbow would be a sign the 49 were watching this evening’s tribute, a rainbow appeared,” Orlando police said on social media.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse#Rainbow#Central Florida#Wftv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Atlanta Child Murders: Monday marks 40 year anniversary of Wayne Williams’ arrest

ATLANTA — It was a case that rocked the city of Atlanta and beyond. More than 20 Black children killed over a two-year period and it came to an end 40 years ago Monday. Long considered by many as the prime suspect in the Atlanta Child Murders, Wayne Williams was arrested on June 21, 1981. He is suspected of killing more than 20 Black children in the Atlanta area from 1979 to 1981, but he was never charged in any child’s death.
MilitaryPosted by
WSB Radio

Army officials searching for missing Fort Benning specialist

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Officials at Georgia Army base Fort Benning are asking the public to be on the lookout for a soldier who hasn’t been seen since Sunday. SPC Jared Ziehm was last seen at 12:30 a.m. when he left his house to report for work but left his wallet and phone behind, according to his family. Ziehm is assigned to 4th Ranger Training Battalion.
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

California man arrested in 21-ton, $100,000 pistachio heist

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office cracked a tough one recently, resulting in the arrest of a California man on suspicion of stealing more than $100,000 worth of pistachios. A June audit revealed Touchstone Pistachio Co. was missing 42,000 pounds of its namesake nuts, and Alberto Montemayor,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WSB Radio

Chicago cop who owns house where 5 killed disciplined

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago's police superintendent said Monday that his decision to strip an officer's police powers was tied in part to the officer's ownership of a house on the city's South Side where gunmen killed five people and injured three others. But Superintendent David Brown would not elaborate...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WSB Radio

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

CHICAGO — (AP) — A tornado swept through communities in heavily populated suburban Chicago, damaging more than 100 homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing multiple injuries, officials said. There was relief Monday, though, as authorities reported that it appeared no one had died. Less than a dozen people...