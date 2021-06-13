Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Russian held in jail over faked suicide 'protest performance' on Red Square

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459JHG_0aT32gmD00
Investigators work in Red Square after opposition activist Pavel Krisevich reportedly simulated shooting himself in the head in a political protest, in Moscow, Russia June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

A Russian court on Sunday ordered an anti-Kremlin performance artist to be held in custody for two months on suspicion of hooliganism after he was arrested on Red Square where he had simulated shooting himself in the head in a political protest.

The activist, Pavel Krisevich, was detained on Friday after firing blanks into the air and then at his head, according to one of his friends. read more

The Open Media news outlet reported that Krisevich had prepared a manifesto beforehand that said the performance was designed to draw attention to what he cast as unacceptable state repression.

Authorities have cracked down hard on anti-Kremlin activism this year, declaring jailed politician Alexei Navalny's activist network "extremist" and prosecuting several of his allies.

Moscow police said they had opened a criminal case into hooliganism over the Red Square appearance.

A court on Sunday ordered Krisevich to be held in jail until August 2021, the Interfax news agency said.

His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

A journalist, Nika Samusik, who had filmed the stunt was also detained on Red Square on Friday, but was released on Sunday, according to the OVD-Info protest monitor.

Krisevich was jailed last year for 15 days over another protest performance in which he simulated crucifying himself near the central Moscow headquarters of the FSB Federal Security Service.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexei Navalny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Square#Suicide#Moscow#Protest Riot#Russian#Anti Kremlin#Interfax#Ovd Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
News Break
Protests
Related
EuropeUS News and World Report

Russian Opposition Activist Charged, Could Face Six Years in Jail: Ally

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia charged opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov on Tuesday with taking part in an "undesirable" organisation, an offence which an ally said was punishable by up to six years in jail. Pivovarov was director of Open Russia, a pro-democracy group that is linked to exiled former oil tycoon...
Congress & CourtsKeene Sentinel

Network of jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny declared 'extremist' by Moscow court

MOSCOW — A Moscow court Wednesday declared the political and anti-corruption networks of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny “extremist” organizations, a move that will essentially crush the most formidable resistance to the Kremlin and force it underground. The ruling, coming after an all-day closed-door hearing, effectively equates Navalny’s political group...
Hamilton Township, NJNew Jersey Globe

Smith: Free Russian family jailed in Guatemala

Rep. Chris Smith (R-Hamilton) called on the Guatemalan government to release a Russian family who fled to South America to escape political persecution at the hands of Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin Thursday. Irina and Igor Bitkov, along with their daughter fled to Guatemala in 2009 after two Russian banks,...
ProtestsCourier News

Why are peaceful protesters facing jail time?

Christopher Bizzle leads Kansas City-based Black Rainbow, a group that regularly denounces police brutality. He could end up in jail for exercising his right to protest peacefully. The 23-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct in separate incidents. In one of these, Bizzle was accused...
Public Safetynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Russian opposition politician sentenced to house arrest

MOSCOW — An opposition lawmaker from the city parliament of St. Petersburg has been sentenced to two months of house arrests for purchasing drugs. Maxim Reznik, who wanted to stand for the parliament again in upcoming elections this autumn, on Friday called the sentence politically motivated. His lawyer announced he...
World740thefan.com

Missing American woman found dead in Russia, suspect arrested

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A 34-year old American woman who had been missing in Russia since Tuesday has been found dead and a Russian man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the state Investigative Committee said on Saturday. Russia’s RIA news agency said the woman, which it named as Catherine...
Politicsfox44news.com

Putin names Lavrov, Shoigu to United Russia elections list

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said his foreign minister and his defense minister will head the candidates’ list for the dominant United Russia party in September’s parliamentary election. By placing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the list, Putin aims to increase...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Two Russian Opposition Lawmakers Detained Ahead Of Elections

MOSCOW - Russian authorities have detained two opposition municipal lawmakers from Moscow and St. Petersburg, in a possible attempt to thwart them from running in September's elections. Police in Moscow detained Ketevan Kharaidze early on June 18, a month after the municipal lawmaker from the opposition Yabloko party announced that...
Protestsgruntstuff.com

Russia arrests over 1,700 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny

Police rounded up greater than 1,700 protesters on Wednesday as Russians in dozens of cities took half in rallies organized by allies of hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny over his failing well being in jail. His spokeswoman was jailed for 10 days and one other shut ally detained, on the...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jailed Russian Activist Pivovarov's Appeal Rejected

KRASNODAR, Russia -- A court in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar has rejected an appeal against the continued detention of the jailed former executive director of the pro-democracy Open Russia movement, Andrei Pivovarov. The court ruled on June 15 that Pivovarov's arrest last month was legal and refused to...
Protestssoutheastasiapost.com

Protest held outside Pakistani High Commission in London

London [UK], June 11 (ANI): National Equality Party Jammu Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEP JKGBL) on Thursday held a protest outside the Pakistani High Commission here against the imprisonment of political workers and human rights activists in Pakistani Occupied Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. In a series of tweets,...
California Statewcn247.com

Scottish man who faked death in California jailed for rape

A Scottish man who tried to evade justice by fleeing to the United States has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape and other sexual offenses. Kim Avis faked his death at a treacherous California beach in 2019. But investigators caught up with him in Colorado, and he was extradited to Scotland. Avis was convicted in the High Court in Glasgow, Scotland, and sentenced last week. He was awaiting trial in 2019 when he fled to the U.S., where his son reported him missing after a nighttime beach swim in Carmel, California.
Politics104.1 WIKY

Putin orders military to help clear up floods in annexed Crimea

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to help clear up flooding in annexed Crimea on Monday, the Kremlin said, after heavy rain caused damage in cities on the Black Sea peninsula. The region declared a state of emergency last week as hundreds of homes were flooded...
Public HealthMedscape News

Kremlin Blames Vaccine Hesitancy as Delta Variant Drives Moscow Surge

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday blamed a surge in COVID-19 cases on reluctance to have vaccinations and "nihilism" after a record 9,056 new infections in Moscow, mostly with the new Delta variant, fanned fears of a third wave. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin extended restrictions he had imposed this...