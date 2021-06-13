Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Teenager killed in Saturday afternoon shooting in Fort Worth, police

By Nadia Ferr
Posted by 
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIYcV_0aT32ftU00

Fort Worth, TX – Teenager was fatally shot in Saturday afternoon shooting in Fort Worth police say.

According to reports, the shooting took place just after 12 p.m. in the 1500 block of Denver Avenue.

The boy suffered deadly injuries and was immediately transferred to hospital for treatment, but it was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The police didn’t reveal the identity of the young boy. No word was also given about the suspect(s) involved in the shooting.

There is ongoing investigation and authorities will come with more information soon.

Stay with us for updates!

View All 23 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
177
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Police identified the teenager who was fatally shot outside Fort Worth high school last week

Fort Worth, Texas – Police identified the teenager who was fatally shot outside Fort Worth high school last week. The police on Monday identified the teenage victim as 17-year-old Jaylen Devon Patterson. The shooting took place on June 7th in the 5700 block of Shelton Street near Weiler Boulevard when Patterson was shot in the neck in the parking lot of the school.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Pleasant Groove man shot to death, the suspect arrested and charged with murder

Dallas, Texas – 52-year-old Pleasant Groove man was shot to death on Saturday and the shooter was immediately arrested and charged police say. According to police report, officers responded to the 10600 block of Grady Lane, near North Masters Drive around 12 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the 52-year-old Luis Cepeda lying on the ground in an open construction site.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Friday afternoon shooting in Dallas results with five people shot, including 4-year-old girl

Dallas, TX – Friday afternoon shooting in apartment complex in southeast Dallas resulted with 4 women and 4-year-old girl shot police said. According to report, the shooting took place to the 300 block of North Jim Miller Road, near Elam Road and U.S. Highway 175 around 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch informed they receive 911 call regarding a shooting between two groups.