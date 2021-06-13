Teenager killed in Saturday afternoon shooting in Fort Worth, police

Fort Worth, TX – Teenager was fatally shot in Saturday afternoon shooting in Fort Worth police say.

According to reports, the shooting took place just after 12 p.m. in the 1500 block of Denver Avenue.

The boy suffered deadly injuries and was immediately transferred to hospital for treatment, but it was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The police didn’t reveal the identity of the young boy. No word was also given about the suspect(s) involved in the shooting.

There is ongoing investigation and authorities will come with more information soon.

