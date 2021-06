Turkey and Wales meet on Wednesday at Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, with both teams needing to win to keep themselves on course for the knockout phase in Group A. The Turkish cause is arguably greater right now after their 3-0 opening loss to Italy and the pre-tournament dark horses are now in danger of falling flat. The Welsh have plenty of room for improvement after their 1-1 draw with Switzerland, but another stalemate will leave them with only Italy left to play. Who will put themselves in the driving seat for a berth in the latter stages?