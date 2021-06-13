Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Ohio State Running Back Mike Weber Released By Green Bay Packers

By Andrew Lind
Posted by 
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5dmi_0aT31IgG00

In order to sign linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, the Green Bay Packers released former Ohio State running back Mike Weber last week.

A seventh-round pick (No. 218 overall) of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 NFL Draft, Weber signed to Green Bay’s practice squad last November. He was promoted to the active roster for two games – Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts and Week 12 against the Chicago Bears – but was reverted to the practice squad after each game.

Weber, who also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs during their run to Super Bowl LIV, signed a reserve/futures contract with the Packers this offseason. He now hopes to land a similar contract elsewhere.

A former four-star prospect from Detroit Cass Tech, Weber rushed for 2,667 yards and 24 touchdowns during his career at Ohio State from 2015-18. He was the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2016 but suffered a hamstring injury heading into his sophomore year and ended up splitting time with J.K. Dobbins during his final two seasons in Columbus.

Weber has not seen any regular-season action during his two years in the NFL, though he rushed for 54 yards on 22 carries and caught five passes for 28 yards in four preseason games with the Cowboys in 2019.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
245
Followers
267
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Weber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Dallas Cowboys#Green Bay#The Indianapolis Colts#The Kansas City Chiefs#Super Bowl Liv#Detroit Cass Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Packers Officially Sign LB De’Vondre Campbell, Cut RB Mike Weber

The Packers announced Wednesday they have officially signed LB De’Vondre Campbell. In a corresponding move, Green Bay waived RB Mike Weber. Campbell was expected to sign a deal, pending a physical, and immediately should push to start for the Packers at inside linebacker. Campbell, 27, was drafted by the Falcons...
NFLCBS Sports

Mike Weber: Cut by Packers

Weber was let go by the Packers on Wednesday, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Weber signed a reserve/future contract with Green Bay in January, but he'll become a free agent after the team signed linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on Tuesday. The 23-year-old running back hasn't yet seen the field to begin his NFL career.
NFLPosted by
BuckeyesNow

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Johnnie Dixon Signs With Dallas Cowboys

Former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon has signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced on Monday afternoon. A former four-star prospect from West Palm Beach (Fla.) Dwyer, Dixon overcame numerous knee injuries to catch 67 passes for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Buckeyes from 2014-18. He was also named a team captain as a senior.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Quarterback Quinn Ewers Named Ohio State’s Top Commitment For 2022 Recruiting Cycle

With the nearly 15-month long dead period coming to an end on June 1, SI All-American has started to ramp up its national recruiting coverage. In doing so, the network has identified the "most talented or intriguing commitment" for the 25 teams included in the final AP Poll of the 2020 season, and it should come as no surprise that Ohio State five-star quarterback pledge Quinn Ewers tops the list for the Buckeyes.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Signee Malaki Branham Might Request Jimmy Jackson’s Retired Number

Once a uniform number is hoisted to the rafters or affixed to the facade of a stadium, it takes a special player to bring it back into rotation. Incoming Ohio State guard Malaki Branham could fit that bill after leading Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary to a pair of state championships and earning numerous awards during his high school career, so it should come as no surprise that he may soon ask Jimmy Jackson to wear his No. 22, which was retired by the Buckeyes in 2001.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Sits Atop SI All-American’s Initial 2022 Class Rankings

Coinciding with the end of college football’s recruiting dead period, SI All-American unveiled its initial team rankings for the class of 2022 on Tuesday afternoon. The rankings are not measured by the number of commitments in any given class, but instead place emphasis on the quality of the players, position they play and how the program has address its needs so far this cycle.
NFLPosted by
BuckeyesNow

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver C.J. Saunders Signs With Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday evening that they have signed former Ohio State wide receiver C.J. Saunders. A former walk-on from Dublin (Ohio) Coffman, Saunders caught 27 passes for 294 yards and one score during his career with the Buckeyes from 2015-19. He earned a scholarship heading into his junior season thanks to his efforts on special teams and was named a team captain by his peers as a senior.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Offers Five Players During First One-Day Camp Of Summer

Ohio State held its first one-day summer camp in almost two years on Wednesday, after which five participants announced they received an offer from the Buckeyes. The list includes 2022 Merillville, Ind., three-star defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, whose 6-foot-4 and 335-pound frame and overall strength stood out during one-on-one drills. Ohio State now joins the likes of Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue in the race to land his pledge.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Top 5: Quarterbacks

OK. Let the piling on begin. We’re picking the top five quarterbacks from over 130 years of Alabama football. That’s not a difficult task at all, and certainly won’t tick anyone off or cause a maelstrom of backlash. Someone deserving is going to be left off the list. But who?
NFL247Sports

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Green Bay Packers stand firm at OTAs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not expected to be in attendance at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, further displaying his lack of trust with the organization as the stalemate between participating parties continues ahead of the 2021 season. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided a lengthy update on the situation Tuesday on Get Up.