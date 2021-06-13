Cancel
Why the Time Variance Authority Doesn’t Make Sense and How to Fix It

By Adam Adler
Escapist Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-time readers of this column will know that I’ve written a lot about spicy time travel, and everyone else will know that I’m interested in themes of law and justice. (It’s in the column name, after all!) Unfortunately, while there was much to like about the Loki premiere, I can say that the depiction of the “Time Variance Authority” (TVA) — and, in particular, of the TVA’s time-court proceedings — was pretty disappointing. For those of you who haven’t seen it yet, here’s the short, one-sentence version: After escaping with the Tesseract in Endgame, Loki is quickly apprehended by the TVA, placed on trial for his crimes, and found guilty.

