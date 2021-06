It’s the question everyone wants to know the answer to, so we’ll get it out of the way at the start:. “I really don’t know, and I’m really not thinking about that ahead of the fight, as it really doesn’t change the reality of the match, and it won’t do me any help to put that extra pressure on myself,” said Maia. “But it’s the last fight of my contract, and we will see. It’ll depend a lot on how I feel in there, and how well I am able to perform, and if I feel it’s not really that fun or I don’t fight to my best abilities anymore, there’s no sense in continuing. But if everything goes well and I feel good, we will see.”