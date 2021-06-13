Teen party at home under construction leads to shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that took place during a teen party at a home under construction early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. at 23577 East 5th Pl. An adult female was wounded.

Police arrived at the construction site around 4:10 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting. However, police said the 10-15 partygoers had fled the scene.

About an hour later, the female victim walked into an emergency room with a gunshot wound, police said. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

The circumstances related to this shooting are still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

