Aurora, CO

Teen party at home under construction leads to shooting in Aurora

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GU9iC_0aT31AcS00

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that took place during a teen party at a home under construction early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. at 23577 East 5th Pl. An adult female was wounded.

Police arrived at the construction site around 4:10 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting. However, police said the 10-15 partygoers had fled the scene.

About an hour later, the female victim walked into an emergency room with a gunshot wound, police said. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

The circumstances related to this shooting are still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Crime & Safety
