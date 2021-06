The No. 1 Utah Jazz owned the NBA‘s best record during the regular season but they’ll be missing an important piece entering Game 1 of their second-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. All-Star point guard Mike Conley suffered a mild hamstring strain in the series clincher vs. the Memphis Grizzlies and has been ruled out Game 1 against the fourth-seeded Clippers. Los Angeles, which rallied from a 2-0 series deficit in the first round to outlast the Dallas Mavericks in seven games, dropped two of three meetings vs. Utah this season.