Houston, TX

Court upholds Houston hospital’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy: ‘Every employment includes limits on the worker’s behavior’

By Andrew Keshner
MarketWatch
 13 days ago
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 09: A man walks past the Houston Methodist Hospital on June 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Houston Methodist Hospital has suspended 178 employees without pay for 14 days for their refusal to comply with its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) By (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
A Texas hospital system’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees can stand after a federal judge on Saturday dismissed a closely watched lawsuit from workers refusing to get the shot.

Southern District of Texas Judge Lynn Hughes made his decision days after Houston Methodist Hospital suspended 178 workers for not getting vaccinated by a June 7 deadline.

The hospital system’s policies were not coercion against staff, Hughes said. They were a choice the hospital system made “to keep staff, patients, and their families safer.”

The 117 suing workers, including plaintiff Jennifer Bridges, a nurse for almost seven years at the hospital system, had their own choices to make, the judge said. Bridges and other plaintiffs had every right to accept or refuse the vaccine. “If she refuses, she will simply need to work somewhere else,” the decision said.

Hughes wrote that employers could impose consequences for noncompliance on all sorts of rules, far beyond vaccination.

“If a worker refuses an assignment, changed office, earlier start time, or other directive, he may be properly fired. Every employment includes limits on the worker’s behavior in exchange for his remuneration. That is all part of the bargain.”

Suspended workers could be fired if they are still not vaccinated following a two-week unpaid suspension, said court papers filed ahead of the ruling.

Houston Methodist said it was “pleased and reassured” by the judge’s ruling. “We can now put this behind us and continue our focus on unparalleled safety, quality, service and innovation,” Dr. Marc Boom, the president and CEO of the hospital system with approximately 26,000 employees, said in a statement.

But Jared Woodfill, the lawyer for the suing workers, vowed to appeal the case all the way up to the Supreme Court. “This is just one battle in a larger war to protect the rights of employees … All of my clients continue to be committed to fighting this unjust policy.”

Woodfill said many of his clients contracted COVID-19 while treating patients during the pandemic.  “As a thank you for their service and sacrifice, Methodist Hospital awards them a pink slip and sentences them to bankruptcy,” he said.

There are a handful of other pending lawsuits where workers are challenging their employer’s COVID-19 vaccination politics. But observers have said the Houston Methodist case was moving the quickest to a decision on a topic filled with open legal questions and charged emotions.

Houston Methodist “is forcing its employees to be human ‘guinea pigs’ as a condition for continued employment,” the lawsuit alleged. Hughes singled out the “human guinea pig” phrase and said the workers’ lawsuit was written in a “press release style.”

Though lawsuit devoted most of its attention to the argument that the COVID-19 vaccines were allegedly “experimental and dangerous,” the judge said that claim was “false” — and it was also “irrelevant” to the litigation.

The hospital has defended its policies, saying mandatory employee vaccination was critical for patient and worker safety. The policy included exemptions on religious and medical grounds.

As of Saturday, 53.9% of America’s adult population were fully vaccinated and 64.3% received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The suing workers noted the Pfizer (PFE) -BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine, as well as the Moderna (MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) vaccine are publicly available because the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the drugs.

In the eyes of the workers, the statute on this type of FDA authorization said workers had the right to refuse taking the vaccine.

The workers had it wrong because those particular provisions didn’t give them an opening to sue, Hughes said. Besides, Hughes noted, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said employers can require vaccination.

On June 4, Hughes said he would not block Houston Methodist from imposing a June 7 deadline for vaccination.

In a decision at the time, Hughes wrote the plaintiffs were “not just jeopardizing their own health; they are jeopardizing the health of doctors, nurses, support staff, patients, and their families.”

MarketWatch

Houston, TX6abc

153 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired, Houston hospital says

HOUSTON, Texas -- A total of 153 workers at Houston Methodist Hospital have either resigned or have been fired after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, the hospital reported 178 employees had been suspended for not complying with the hospital's vaccine requirement for workers. It appears most of those employees chose to leave the hospital system or not get fully vaccinated.
Houston, DEdoctorslounge.com

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Hospital’s COVID-19 Vaccine Policy

MONDAY, June 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A lawsuit brought by a group of Houston Methodist employees over the hospital's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy was dismissed Saturday by a federal judge. The lawsuit was signed by 117 of 178 workers who were suspended last week for failure to get fully...
Public Healthdawsoncountyjournal.com

CNN’s Pamela Brown Scolds Nurse Leading Lawsuit Against Hospital’s Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination Policy, ‘There is No Comparison to the Holocaust’

CNN’s Pamela Brown fact-checked Houston Methodist Hospital nurse Jennifer Bridges, who is leading a lawsuit against the hospital for requiring its employees to receive the Covid-19 vaccination. A judge recently dismissed the case, with an opinion that included scathing criticism aimed at the plaintiffs. “In a health care situation where...
Denver, CODenver Post

Colorado Supreme Court upholds state’s hospital provider fees

The Colorado Supreme Court said Monday it will not hear a case involving the state’s hospital provider fees, bringing an end to the six-year legal battle over the program. The lawsuit was initially filed by the Tabor Foundation in 2015, challenging the constitutionality of the fees, which are collected by the state Department of Health Care Policy & Financing from hospitals and matched by the federal government. The money is redistributed to hospitals to help them cover Medicaid patients and people in rural areas.
U.S. Politicslexblog.com

Federal judge upholds employer’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement

On June 12, 2021, a federal judge entered an Order dismissing a hospital employee’s lawsuit attempting to block a hospital policy requiring employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Houston Methodist Hospital announced a policy on April 1, 2021, mandating that all employees receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines. The hospital eventually suspended 178 employees without pay for their refusal to get vaccinated. Jessica Bridges, along with 116 other hospital employees, brought suit to block the vaccine requirement and to overturn their suspensions and possible terminations.
Congress & Courtslaw.blog

Federal Law Prohibits Mandates of Emergency Use COVID Vaccines, Tests, Masks — 3 Resources You Can Use to Inform Your School or Employer

Under federal law, employers and universities cannot legally mandate COVID vaccines because they are unlicensed Emergency Use Authorization products which are, by definition, experimental. With more than 100 U.S. colleges mandating COVID vaccines for in-person attendance and schools enforcing mask mandates, it’s critical people understand their rights. The bottom line...
Healthbloomberglaw.com

Hospital Workers Lose Challenge to Employer Vaccine Mandate

Equating vaccine mandate to Nazi experiments ‘reprehensible’. Houston Methodist Hospital workers lost their bid to block a policy requiring them to be vaccinated against Covid-19 after a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas dismissed their lawsuit. The workers’ claim that the currently available Covid-19...