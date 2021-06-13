Cancel
Hope and Controversy: FDA Approves First New Alzheimer’s Drug in Decades

By B. David Zarley
Freethink
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what's being heralded as a historical moment, the FDA has approved the first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly two decades. The drug, aducanumab, is given via infusion and clears protein plaques from the brain; it is the first Alzheimer's drug to treat the disease's underlying process, and not just the symptoms of dementia.

