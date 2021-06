U.S. Olympic Trials: Hali Flickinger Takes Women’s 400 IM Top Seed Over Margalis and Weyant. During the fifth of sixth heats in the women’s 400 IM heats, Hali Flickinger set the early pace with her signature butterfly and then never surrendered that lead, even as teenager Emma Weyant chased her down on the freestyle leg. Flickinger was a 2016 U.S. Olympian in the 200 fly, but she has never represented the United States in the event in an international meet. Flickinger has been training for the past several years at Arizona State University under Bob Bowman, and she has begun contesting the 400 IM more seriously since then.