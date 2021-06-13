Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

El Paso’s Covid cases grow by only 4; no new weekend deaths

By Jim Parker
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYtRT_0aT30haW00

EL PASO, Texas -- The number of new Covid-19 cases in El Paso County grew by just four on Sunday and there were no new deaths, according to public health officials.

With no added virus deaths reported on either Saturday or Sunday, the pandemic death toll coming out of the weekend will remain at 2,626.

There were 42 El Pasoans hospitalized due to Covid on Sunday - a decline of a half-dozen from Saturday - with 16 of those patients listed in intensive care and 15 needing ventilators.

As of Sunday, there were currently 444 known active infections among El Pasoans out of a total of 136,338 cases throughout the pandemic. To date, health officials estimate that 133,175 of those testing positive for the virus had recovered.

For a complete look at Covid-19 data from the El Paso health department, visit EPstrong.org .

The post El Paso’s Covid cases grow by only 4; no new weekend deaths appeared first on KVIA .

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
County
El Paso County, TX
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#El Pasoans#Epstrong Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

No new El Paso virus deaths, just 9 added cases

EL PASO, Texas -- Public health officials on Sunday said there were no new Covid-19 deaths to report in El Paso County and just nine additional coronavirus cases. As a result, the pandemic death total remained at 2,633. The last deaths reported were on Saturday, when three people were added to the fatality tally - The post No new El Paso virus deaths, just 9 added cases appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man in 20s among 3 El Paso virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas -- Public health officials on Saturday reported three new Covid-19 deaths in El Paso County, with the youngest victim being a man in his 20s. The other two victims were also men, both in their 50s. The latest fatalities due to the coronavirus brought the county's pandemic death toll to 2,633. Health The post Man in 20s among 3 El Paso virus deaths appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Covid-19 vaccination effort undertaken in disadvantaged El Segundo Barrio area of El Paso

El Paso, Texas -- With Covid-19 vaccines being so readily available, it seems like anyone can get one if they wanted to - however, not every community has the resources or information to do so. Organizations like Border Network for Human Rights want to change that. The organization went to Chihuahita Park in the El The post Covid-19 vaccination effort undertaken in disadvantaged El Segundo Barrio area of El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces homicide: Body in Apodaca Park

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department was investigating a homicide after officers discovered the body of a man in Apodaca Park, authorities said Monday. The department said officers were called out to the park late Sunday night to reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived, they discovered the body of The post Las Cruces homicide: Body in Apodaca Park appeared first on KVIA.
Santa Teresa, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso plane seized, searched at Santa Teresa airport in Homeland Security probe

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A small private plane apparently controlled by two El Pasoans was seized at the Santa Teresa airport as part of a U.S. Homeland Security investigation, ABC-7 has learned. The 1981 Cessna 425 Conquest twin-turboprop, which can carry up to a dozen people, had been confiscated and searched earlier this month The post El Paso plane seized, searched at Santa Teresa airport in Homeland Security probe appeared first on KVIA.
Otero County, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Otero County sees uptick in pets surrendered to shelters during post-pandemic

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico — In 2020, Alamogordo Animal Control took in 1,260 animals, saw 563 adopted and euthanized 36 animals, according to Alamogordo Police Department data. In 2020, the Otero County Animal Shelter took in 1,605 animals, saw 542 adopted and euthanized 364 animals, according to Otero County Animal Shelter data. Officials with both organizations The post Otero County sees uptick in pets surrendered to shelters during post-pandemic appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Infant nearly drowns in bathtub of central El Paso apartment

EL PASO, Texas -- An infant nearly drowned in central El Paso on Friday afternoon. First-responders said the victim was an 11-month-old who was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. The near-drowning occurred in the bathtub of an apartment in the 4100 block of Nashville. No other details were immediately available. The post Infant nearly drowns in bathtub of central El Paso apartment appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Storage facility fire in west El Paso causes $10k damage

EL PASO, Texas -- A small fire at a west El Paso storage facility business on Saturday afternoon caused about $10,000 damage to property being stored and the building itself, fire officials indicated. The fire ignited in a storage unit at Extra Space Storage at 6950 Helen of Troy, and fire crews were able to The post Storage facility fire in west El Paso causes $10k damage appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

How to stay safe from the El Paso heat & avoid a hospital visit

EL PASO, Texas -- After a stretch of triple-digit days, El Paso hospitals have seen an increase in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses this year compared to last year, according to an emergency medicine physician at Del Sol Medical. "I think it's because the people are just kind of eager to go out and start The post How to stay safe from the El Paso heat & avoid a hospital visit appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Spectrum expansion to create 929 new jobs in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A big telecommunications company plans to more than double its El Paso workforce with two projects in east El Paso, formally announcing the expansion during a noon news conference Monday with city and county officials. Charter Spectrum - commonly known as simply Spectrum - already employs more than 800 people in the The post Spectrum expansion to create 929 new jobs in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Governor to lift all New Mexico pandemic restrictions on July 1

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The state of New Mexico's pandemic-related public health restrictions will be completely lifted as of July 1, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday. She made the declaration as health officials crunched the state's vaccination numbers. The governor said she set New Mexico's 'opening day' for two weeks from now to The post Governor to lift all New Mexico pandemic restrictions on July 1 appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

60% of El Pasoans fully vaccinated; 1 new virus death reported

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced one new coronavirus-related death and 13 new cases Wednesday. With the latest death of a man in his 90s, El Paso County's pandemic death toll increased to 2,627. There are also 12 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently being investigated by the health The post 60% of El Pasoans fully vaccinated; 1 new virus death reported appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Communications firm to create 1,000 new jobs in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A big telecommunications company plans to more than double its El Paso workforce with two projects in east El Paso. Charter Communications, which already employs more than 800 people, is asking the El Paso City Council to approve tax incentives to expand its operations and hire 929 more employees for a The post Communications firm to create 1,000 new jobs in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso-based DPS trooper dies after contracting Covid-19 on the job

EL PASO, Texas – A veteran El Paso-based Texas Department of Public Safety trooper has died in the line of duty after contracting Covid-19 while battling cancer, state officials said Friday as they expressed "great sadness" at the loss. Sgt. Paul Mooney, 52, died this week at a local hospital after apparently contracting the virus The post El Paso-based DPS trooper dies after contracting Covid-19 on the job appeared first on KVIA.
Texas StatePosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans protest Texas’ new permit-less gun carry law

EL PASO, Texas -- ‘Abbott failed Texas’, those are what some of the signs read at a protest in downtown El Paso on Thursday opposing the permit-less or 'constitutional carry' gun rights bill that was signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Greg Abbott. The new law states anyone over the age of 21 can carry loaded handguns in The post El Pasoans protest Texas’ new permit-less gun carry law appeared first on KVIA.
Santa Teresa, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Truckers passing through Santa Teresa port get vaccinated without residency proof

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A vaccination event held this week at the New Mexico state facility at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry provided the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to anyone, regardless of residency. The only requirement was that you needed to cross into the U.S., which meant mostly truck drivers were able The post Truckers passing through Santa Teresa port get vaccinated without residency proof appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Body found north of Las Cruces, death labeled ‘suspicious’

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a "suspicious death" discovered Monday afternoon. A body was found about 1 p.m. in the Jornada Experimental Range, which is public land used for biosphere research. That area where the death happened is located about 20 miles north of Las Cruces. Investigators The post Body found north of Las Cruces, death labeled ‘suspicious’ appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in El Paso's Lower Valley on Saturday night. Authorities said it happened in the 8500 block of Alameda at Prado about 9:25 p.m. The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit, but police said the victim died The post Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Killer of 2 El Pasoans on Thanksgiving Day 2018 avoids death penalty with plea deal

EL PASO, Texas -- An Arizona man facing an upcoming trial on capital murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges appeared in an El Paso courtroom Thursday afternoon, and pled guilty to all three counts in a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty. A judge then sentenced Jason Gibson to three consecutive life The post Killer of 2 El Pasoans on Thanksgiving Day 2018 avoids death penalty with plea deal appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

SUV goes up in flames outside AutoZone store in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An SUV parked in front of an AutoZone store in central El Paso went up in flames Wednesday afternoon while the vehicle's owner was inside shopping. The fire broke out about 3:15 p.m. at the auto parts store located at 1601 Sioux Drive. After making his purchases, Milton Ivan Montalvo said The post SUV goes up in flames outside AutoZone store in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.