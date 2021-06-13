El Paso’s Covid cases grow by only 4; no new weekend deaths

EL PASO, Texas -- The number of new Covid-19 cases in El Paso County grew by just four on Sunday and there were no new deaths, according to public health officials.

With no added virus deaths reported on either Saturday or Sunday, the pandemic death toll coming out of the weekend will remain at 2,626.

There were 42 El Pasoans hospitalized due to Covid on Sunday - a decline of a half-dozen from Saturday - with 16 of those patients listed in intensive care and 15 needing ventilators.

As of Sunday, there were currently 444 known active infections among El Pasoans out of a total of 136,338 cases throughout the pandemic. To date, health officials estimate that 133,175 of those testing positive for the virus had recovered.

For a complete look at Covid-19 data from the El Paso health department, visit EPstrong.org .

