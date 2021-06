After a year's absence, the Shrine Bowl all-star football game returned to Casper on Saturday afternoon and it really was an entertaining game. The North scored the first two touchdowns of the game on receptions by Dyse Shepard of Thunder Basin from Caleb Prior of Cody. The South finally got on the board in the 2nd quarter as Graedyn Buell of Cheyenne East tossed a TD pass to his East teammate Jake Rayl to cut the gap to 14-7.