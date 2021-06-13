U.S. Olympic Trials, Day I Prelims: Carson Foster and Chase Kalisz Shine in 400 Individual Medley
The men's 400-meter individual medley is the traditional opener of the United States Olympic Trials, and this year's edition of the event offered immediate intrigue. Would Chase Kalisz rekindle his past excellence? What would rising star Carson Foster produce? Would Jay Litherland continue to be a consistent presence?