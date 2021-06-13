U.S. Olympic Trials, Day I Prelims: Carson Foster and Chase Kalisz Shine in 400 Individual Medley

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a day with both preliminaries and finals, there were some very fast swims without a bid to Tokyo on the line. Michael Andrew set an American record in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke at 58.19, almost a half-second faster than the previous mark that was four years old. 18-year old Torri Huske sets an American record in the women’s 100-meter butterfly at 55.78, which was almost a second faster than her previous personal best.