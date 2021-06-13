Cancel
POTUS

The main hurdle for a potential cybercriminal exchange between Russia, U.S.

By Tim O'Donnell
The Week
The Week
 8 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said he'd be willing to hand wanted cybercriminals over to the United States if Washington did the same thing. President Biden, who will meet with Putin in Switzerland this week and is expected to urge his counterpart to go after cybercriminal organizations in Russia who conduct ransomware attacks, was later asked about the idea, and said he'd be open to an agreement if "in fact" the alleged U.S.-based hackers are "committing those crimes."

The Hill

What Biden and Putin didn't discuss

At his summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland last week, President Biden pressed his Russian counterpart on a number of critical issues. He stressed the importance of protecting U.S. infrastructure from Russian cyberattacks — and signaled that the White House was prepared to take retaliatory measures in response to continued Russian cyber-mischief. He emphasized his support for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the U.S. broadcaster whose continued functioning and independence within Russia is now being threatened by the Kremlin. And he warned of “devastating consequences” for Russia if opposition critic Alexei Navalny, now languishing in a penal colony on questionable charges, ends up perishing behind bars.
Axios

Jake Sullivan: U.S. preparing more sanctions for Russia

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the Biden administration is preparing another round of sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Why it matters: The news of a potential new sanctions package comes days after President Biden warned...
Axios

Schiff says U.S. should go "on offense" against cyberattacks

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the United States should "go more on offense" to prevent cyberattacks. Why it matters: Cyber security is in the spotlight after the recent ransomware attack on America's Colonial Pipeline by Russia-based cybercrime group Darkside. Cyber attacks were...
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Putin summit – what Russian leader's Soviet-KGB mindset means for relations with US

After President Biden’s face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva last week, I couldn’t help but think of my trip to Russia in 1993. I was on a congressional delegation visiting Moscow when Boris Yeltsin was president and the West had great hopes for a more open, democratic Russia. I went to see the then-vice president, who was an air force general, in his office. One entire wall of the room was a map of the Soviet Union.
The Hill

A balance of pragmatism and agendas shaped the U.S.-Russia summit

Last week’s summit between Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin , and President Joseph Biden was notably different in tone and style, if not necessarily in substance. During Biden’s post-summit press conference, which was separate from Putin’s, he said “This is not about trust. This is about self-interest and verification of self-interest.” Here, Biden is absolutely correct and markedly pragmatic in comparison with previous presidents which either saw into Putin’s soul, sought a “reset” (or overcharge), or praised Russia’s president.
White House preparing new Russia sanctions over Alexei Navalny poisoning

The Biden administration is moving to impose a new slate of sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of outspoken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced Sunday. “We are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case,” said Sullivan during an appearance on CNN’s “State...
Fox News

Former Black Hat hacker warns cyberattacks against US will get ‘exponentially worse and worse'

Co-founder of the hacking group LulzSec Hector Xavier Monsegur on Saturday warned that cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure are going to get "worse exponentially." "We do not have enough people to deal with the threats, we don't have enough law enforcement that actually understands cyber and all of the organizations that I've worked with around the nation and we see in the news all the time, you know, still haven't reached a certain threshold in their security posture," Monsegur told "Watters World."
The Hill

Fiona Hill: Summit with Biden was 'a very important' symbolic win for Putin

Fiona Hill said on Sunday that last week's summit with President Biden was a "very important win" For Russian President Vladimir Putin in terms of symbolism. Host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" asked Hill, a former National Security Council official for Russian and European affairs who served under former President Trump , if she thought that Putin had gotten more out of the meeting than Biden.
Putin warned of consequences if Moscow ‘cannot control’ hackers: White House

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin there will be consequences if ransomware hackers within his country keep attacking U.S. systems unbridled. Mr. Sullivan said Thursday that Mr. Biden warned Mr. Putin when they all met this week of repercussions unless he reels in...
The Hill

Ukrainian diplomat calls for Russia to withdraw after Biden-Putin summit

A Ukrainian diplomat is calling for Russia to withdraw from his country after the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva, Reuters reported on Thursday. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters that it was encouraging to see President Biden take a a tough stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin . Kuleba also...
Axios

Where the U.S.-Russia relationship goes from here

Let’s go back to a moment earlier this week when President Biden was talking to the press in Geneva about his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin had done a lot of lying to reporters in his presser. But when it was Biden’s turn to face the media, things got a little testy...
No illusions between the US and Russia

The question before yesterday’s summit in Geneva between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin was whether the US president had much to gain from meeting face to face with his Russian counterpart. Mr Biden is not inexperienced in foreign policy matters. But the Russian president, whom Mr Biden once described as a “killer”, has a habit of using these occasions to outmanoeuvre less wily operators. His Helsinki summit with Donald Trump in 2018 was a fiasco for Mr Biden’s predecessor.
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's gift to Putin

Despite four years of sustained hysterics about the supposed Russian-compromised nature of his presidency, Donald Trump's administration carried out a variety of policies to shore up Europe’s eastern flank, bolster U.S. military strength relative to Russia’s, and weaken Russia’s coercive power generally. Yet six months into President Joe Biden’s term, we’ve seen the opposite effect: The sources of the taunts and tough-talking on Russia have been remarkably conciliatory to Vladimir Putin.
Biden wiped the smirk off Putin’s face

Seasoning and sobriety are underappreciated virtues in politics. Voters normally opt for novelty and excitement when choosing a president. The result is that we usually wind up with foreign policy neophytes in the Oval Office. When these tyros make their maiden trip abroad, they cause considerable jitters among observers and aides, who wonder: Will the president know what he is doing? Will he say something he shouldn’t? Will he be rolled by more experienced leaders?