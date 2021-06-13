Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

La Corsa Is The Racing Board Game Every Fan Needs — Once You Figure It Out

By Elizabeth Blackstock
Jalopnik
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we talk racing games, we’re usually thinking video games, but I’m going to challenge you to think a little differently: imagine a racing board game. A tangible game you can play at the dinner table. Something you could bring out at parties and actually, y’know, talk to people. That’s what you get with La Corsa.

jalopnik.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Board Games#Video Game#Figure It Out#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Instagram
Related
Hobbieswhatsthebest.co.uk

The best family board games you'll all enjoy

Gather the family around the coffee table, clear away the newspapers and glossy mags and grab a flat, inadequate cushion to sit on – it’s time to play a board game. The humble board game is not only one of the most honest forms of family entertainment, but one of the most fun and most rewarding. Yes, sure you get to spend time creating memories with your nearest and dearest, but more importantly you get to claim triumph over them in a very socially acceptable way.
Gamblingroyalexaminer.com

Board games: suggestions for every kind of player

Do you want to expand your collection of board games? If so, here are some suggestions to help you find ones that you’ll enjoy. • If you like dynamic games, opt for those that allow all players to participate during each turn such as Space Base or Dice Forge. Real-time games like Kitchen Rush, Captain Sonar, and Magic Maze are also good choices as they require you to make decisions under pressure.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

15 Best Exploration Games You Need To Experience

Exploring immersive worlds is one of video games’ biggest draws, and by default, it’s always a fun activity (unless something goes disastrously wrong with the execution, which definitely happens some times). But there are some games out there that take that ubiquitous idea and implement it in unique ways, with fresh twists and new mechanics that give the experience a completely unique identity. Games that go out of their way to make sure that exploration isn’t a straightforward, by-the-numbers activity aren’t exactly common, but the ones that do that stand out in memory that much more. Here, we’re going to talk about a few such games.
Video GamesGizmodo

Nintendo Is Going to Bleed Fans Dry With Game & Watches Featuring Every Classic Franchise

As much as we loved Nintendo’s Game & Watch revival featuring the original Super Mario Bros., we regretted the handheld’s limited selection of games. Today the company revealed a follow-up with the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda that includes four games instead, but it now seems very likely that Nintendo might release a $50 handheld for all of its classic franchises, instead of one that just plays them all.
Video GamesInverse

You need to play the best game about ASAP

Captivating gameplay and an empathetic approach make for a winning combo. Mental health is a doozy of a topic. It’s loaded with all sorts of assumptions and pitfalls, and trying to generate awareness on any issue is tricky because of the sensitivities and liabilities involved. That doesn’t stop video games from trying. Most portrayals in games are equal parts inaccurate and unflattering, with one 2019 study finding that 97 percent of portrayals of mental illness in video games are negative.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

5 Games for the Curious Gamer

I’m the kind of gamer who spends hours exploring everything a game has to offer. We’re talking looking around every corner, talking to every NPC, or just trying out every piece of content I can find. Whether that involves flying across galaxies or just getting knee-deep into a gritty fantasy world, any game that lets me explore to my satisfaction is one I’ll always enjoy more than one that doesn’t. These are 5 games that feed the appetite of curious gamers and ones that those with an inquisitive mind should consider adding to their libraries.
Video GamesInverse

You need to play the best Kirby game ever on Nintendo Switch ASAP

Kirby was not supposed to be Kirby. Masahiro Sakurai was working for the Nintendo-owned HAL Laboratory in the early ‘90s, tasked with creating a game that could be an easy entry point for players of all skill levels. He focused on flying, which would give any player a fun physics advantage. But when it came to the actual character, he was in a hurry.
Video Gamescoolmaterial.com

The ‘Legend of Zelda’ Games Are Coming to a Portable Game & Watch Console

To this day, Legend of Zelda remains one of our favorite video game franchises of all time–despite the fact it’s thirty-five years old. There are definitely prettier, more action-packed options these days, but when it comes to video games that aged well, there’s nothing like sliding into the role of Link to save the princess. Later this year, Nintendo is giving Legend of Zelda the Game & Watch treatment with an all new version of the familiar portable from the 80s. The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda System includes The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the GameBoy classic The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. As if three full Zelda games weren’t enough, Nintendo also packed a special edition of the original Game & Watch title Vermin on the handheld with Link as the playable character. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda System will be available on November 12th just in time for the holidays.
HobbiesCNET

Best Prime Day board game and tabletop game deals: Save on Twilight Imperium, Arkham Horror and D&D guidebooks

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Tabletop gaming has seen a real renaissance over the past two decades, with a new generation's interest in Dungeons & Dragons (thanks, Stranger Things) and a constant stream of Kickstarter-backed and traditionally produced board games, from Gloomhaven to Settlers of Catan. Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and many of these games are seeing huge discounts -- on Amazon, and at competitors like Target and Walmart.
RetailInverse

Every location you need for the Fortnite Season 7 Week 1 Legendary Quest

Fortnite Season 7 adds many new features like Alien Artifacts and Battle Stars, but it also expands the series’ weekly Legendary Quest in substantial ways. Rather than completing the same skill-based task over multiple difficulty tiers, this latest iteration is a multi-step journey that requires visiting NPCs, collecting IO Tech, and placing Rubber Ducks at specific locations. In this all-encompassing guide, we’ll explain how every step of the quest is done.
Hobbiesdisneyfoodblog.com

Calling All Lilo and Stitch Fans — We Found the Board Game For You!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Who doesn’t love our favorite blue alien Stitch and his best pal Lilo?. Well, watch out because Experiment 626 and Lilo have just invaded a classic board game!. We...
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Roguebook

Who isn’t a sucker for video games that combine amazing graphics, high fantasy storylines, and magic? Well, that is what Roguebook is and more, depending on what you are looking for out of your game. For those that love PC games, it’s always exciting to find new games to play and explore. If you are considering a new RPG game, you should consider adding this to your list on Steam.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Fan Makes New F-Zero Game in Nintendo’s Game Builder Garage

An avid fan has done what Nintendon’t and made a new F-Zero game — with Nintendo’s own software. Someone has recreated the F-Zero experience using Game Builder Garage, and you can play their recreation of the sci-fi racing game now, provided you have Garage. It’s a reminder that almost every game series, no matter how obscure or abandoned, has people who want it brought back, and are willing to make their own versions when the official creators fall short.
TV ShowsIGN

Here’s Every Game You Can Play With Nvidia RTX On

Nvidia has revealed the complete list of the 130+ games and applications that now support RTX technologies, like ray tracing, DLSS, or advanced AI. According to Nvidia, the list of games and applications is up to date as of May 31, and includes the new slate of games getting RTX features that were unveiled during the company's Computex keynote.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Crossroads Inn Board Game To Be Published By Klabater, Out Q3 2022

Warsaw, Poland-based video game developer Klabater has announced that they will be adapting their classic inn-development game Crossroads Inn into a board game for tabletop play! The game is slated for an eventual release in Q3 of next year at the latest, judging by an infographic that the company has put out.