Delaware State

Delaware senior killed when struck while mowing his lawn

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

WYOMING, Del. (AP) — A 74-year-old Delaware man has died after he was struck by a car while mowing his lawn.

Delaware State Police say the man lived in the Camden Wyoming area on Westville Road. His name was not released.

Police say he was mowing in the ditch in front of his home just before 8 p.m. Saturday when he was struck.

The driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe drove off the road and hit a culvert pipe before crossing the man’s driveway. The man was struck and then pinned under the sport utility vehicle, which overturned.

Police say he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The driver, a 59-year-old woman, was treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

