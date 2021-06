The Algoma baseball regular season ended with a non-conference home loss to Hilbert/Stockbridge on Monday. Algoma put up seven runs, which was a season-high, but could not slow down Hilbert/Stockbridge’s hitting attack. The final score was 17-7. Algoma went the regular season without being able to get in the win column but has a chance to change that on Thursday. The Wolves play Kewaunee in the WIAA Playoffs on Thursday at 5:00 PM. The teams played on May 8th, and Kewaunee won 14-0.