RH Line calls published Sunday, June 13, 2021

The Reporter-Herald should probably get on top of this Critical Race Theory. If … it is going to go to the school or not going to be going to the school is going to be very important. Because if it is going to go to the school, the first place you will notice it will be the kids. The kids are now being instructed if you hear this to fight back, argue with the teacher and leave school immediately. It teaches if you are born a certain color, you are oppressed and will have to fight for the rest of your life. The same thing goes, depending on your color, you have been a racist from the time you were born. It’s wrong. It’s inaccurate. And if it doesn’t stop, you’ve got a mess on your hands, especially with the progressives that are starting to try to take over this town.