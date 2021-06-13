Kyle Chalmers Thrills His Hometown Crowd With A Powerhouse Final Lap Burst To Book His Seat For Tokyo
Olympic 100m freestyle champion, Kyle Chalmers has produced one of his famous powerhouse finishes to book his place on the plane to Tokyo – thrilling his home town crowd with a stirring victory in the 200m freestyle on night two of the Australian Trials in Adelaide tonight.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com