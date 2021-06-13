Cancel
Cancer

Compassion During Cancer Treatment

By Benny Gordon
curetoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA patient wrote about the smile and hug he received every time he went for a doctor’s visit, in addition to the wealth of information she provided whenever he had questions related to his cancer. Joyce Spitz, RN, is the most compassionate medical professional I have ever met. She is...

www.curetoday.com
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Oncology Nursing#Rn
