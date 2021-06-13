Cancel
Golf

Caldwell wins European mixed golf event in Sweden

bigrapidsnews.com
 8 days ago

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Two men and one woman finished in the top three of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament on Sunday with Jonathan Caldwell winning by one stroke for his first European Tour title. “It’s been a dream of mine for an awful long time,” said Caldwell, who...

www.bigrapidsnews.com
Henrik Stenson
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#European#Ap#Scandinavian Mixed#Challenge Tour#The European Tour#The Northern Irishman#Spaniard#South African#Eagle
Golf
Country
Sweden
Sports
