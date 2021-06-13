Cancel
Kentucky State

Beshear: Kentucky succeeded by putting science over politics

WHAS 11
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is declaring his state’s deadly fight against COVID-19 a "success story" as he ends most pandemic restrictions. In an interview with the Associated Press, the Democratic governor said Friday the credit goes to putting science ahead of politics. Beshear later signed a new executive order keeping mask requirements in place only in certain high-risk settings like public transit, long-term care and health facilities.

