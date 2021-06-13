Cowboys QB Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life

Record: 6 - 10 (21) WR: Amari Cooper WR22, CeeDee Lamb WR35, Michael Gallup WR54. Before his injury, Dak Prescott was on pace for nearly 6,000 passing yards, which would obviously have been an NFL record. There was a lot that went into that pace that probably won't be sustainable -- the Cowboys allowed 36 points per game over their first five and averaged 47.2 pass attempts per game -- but don't make the mistake of thinking this was all a volume thing. Prescott averaged 8.4 yards per attempt and is averaging 8.3 since the start of 2020, when Kellen Moore took over as offensive coordinator. With both Cooper and Lamb going inside the top 15 WR on average, they'll need to continue to call a ton of passes and to continue to move the ball efficiently to justify it. But given the level Prescott has played at over the past two seasons, that's probably not asking too much. He has legitimate QB1 potential, and Cooper, Lamb, and Gallup could all be must-start options.