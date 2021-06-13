Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys QB Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life

By Michael Baca
NFL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter posting career-low numbers last season, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping for a resurgence from Ezekiel Elliott in 2021. While the Cowboys running back chose not to participate in the team's voluntary workouts, quarterback Dak Prescott says Elliott is working hard to get back into form. "Zeke looks great," Prescott...

www.nfl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Cowboys Qb Prescott#Smu#Instagram#Rb Tony Pollard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Kellen Moore says Ezekiel Elliott has had an 'awesome offseason'

For as quickly as Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott raced out of the gates to stardom early in his career, he has taken a bit of a step back in recent years. The 2020 season was perhaps the toughest season for Elliott in his career. But on Saturday, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shared his excitement for a new and improved Elliott in 2021.
NFLharrisondaily.com

Dead and gone: Cowboys' Prescott moving past horrific injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott finished the offseason with his most vigorous practice since the horrific ankle injury that ended his 2020 season. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Cowboys Fantasy Football Preview: With a healthy Dak Prescott, anything is possible

Record: 6 - 10 (21) WR: Amari Cooper WR22, CeeDee Lamb WR35, Michael Gallup WR54. Before his injury, Dak Prescott was on pace for nearly 6,000 passing yards, which would obviously have been an NFL record. There was a lot that went into that pace that probably won't be sustainable -- the Cowboys allowed 36 points per game over their first five and averaged 47.2 pass attempts per game -- but don't make the mistake of thinking this was all a volume thing. Prescott averaged 8.4 yards per attempt and is averaging 8.3 since the start of 2020, when Kellen Moore took over as offensive coordinator. With both Cooper and Lamb going inside the top 15 WR on average, they'll need to continue to call a ton of passes and to continue to move the ball efficiently to justify it. But given the level Prescott has played at over the past two seasons, that's probably not asking too much. He has legitimate QB1 potential, and Cooper, Lamb, and Gallup could all be must-start options.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Ezekiel Elliott’s Job Security is Stronger Than You Might Think

There have been a lot of fan comments this offseason suggesting that Running Back Ezekiel Elliott has to have a strong 2021 season if he doesn’t want to get released next year. I just wanted to take a few minutes today to help some of you understand that Zeke’s job security isn’t nearly a precarious as you may believe.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gets into Michael Jordan mode with massive new deal

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is having a phenomenal offseason. After signing a massive four-year, $160 million extension with America’s team last March, he landed another contract that puts him in elite category–well, Michael Jordan territory. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Prescott just ditched Adidas to sign a massive...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have made a couple of notable moves at the wide receivers position. Dallas might have the best top-end wide receiver talent in the National Football League. The Cowboys’ top three of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might be as good as it gets. Jerry Jones’...
NFLColumbus Dispatch

Former Bengals DT Geno Atkins to meet with Cowboys' team doctor, per report

Free-agent defensive tackle Geno Atkins, an eight-time Pro Bowler who spent his first 11 National Football League seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, is expected to meet with the Dallas Cowboys' team doctor who operated on Atkins - with several NFL teams interested - according to a report Friday via Twitter from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dak Prescott Reveals Cowboys' 'Most Important' Thing

DALLAS - There's a lot to like about the Dallas Cowboys' offense entering the 2021 season. The return of Dak Prescott to the lineup ranks atop the list after his extensive rehab from a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle. Prescott, who is entering the start of a four-year,...