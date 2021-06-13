Cancel
Previews: Can the Sun compete with the Storm without Jonquel Jones?

By Zack Ward
swishappeal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday will see four great WNBA matchups take place, highlighted by a battle between the top two teams in the league at 2 p.m. The Seattle Storm (9-2) and Connecticut Sun (8-2) own first and second place in the standings, respectively and meet in Uncasville, Conn. This game won’t be the same, however, with Jonquel Jones away due to FIBA commitments. Nevertheless, the winner will still own first place and hopefully Connecticut’s other superstar, DeWanna Bonner (questionable), will be good to go.

www.swishappeal.com
