Previews: Can the Sun compete with the Storm without Jonquel Jones?

At this point in this young WNBA season, there has been no more impactful player than Jonquel Jones. After sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, Jones has been everything for the Sun: a leader, a post presence, and a reliable rebounder, powering the team to a league-best 8-2 mark. She’s the only player in the league averaging 20-and-10, her 21.6 points per game (PPG) fourth and her 10.4 rebounds per game (RPG) first. JJ is invaluable, near the top of every statistical category, scratching her name alongside the league’s best on both sides of the ball. We’ll dive into all that shortly, but we need to start with the range.