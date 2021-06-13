Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Looking to get back on track
The Red Sox had won two in a row before Saturday’s game, and were looking to really start to bury Toronto in the divisional race. Unfortunately, things didn’t go according to plan. The Blue Jays offense was able to get good contact all night, smashing five home runs, including four off of starter Nick Pivetta. This is a four-game wraparound series, though, so the Red Sox can still grab a victory in this series if they can grab wins this afternoon and tomorrow.www.overthemonster.com