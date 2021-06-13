Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Looking to get back on track

The Boston Red Sox are 7-0 in their last seven Friday games, and look for an eighth consecutive win on a Friday in tonight’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox are -134 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Boston and Toronto are both coming off series losses, while the Blue Jays have lost two consecutive series and four of their last six games. They look to get momentum in tonight’s series opener behind the arm of Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.71 ERA), who is 2-2 with a 5.00 ERA in four career starts against Boston. He is opposed by Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.88 ERA), who has allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight starts. Boston leads the head-to-head season series with Toronto 3-2.